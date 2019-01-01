|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bottomline Technologies’s space includes: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR), Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), Olo (NYSE:OLO) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT).
The latest price target for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting EPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.74% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) is $56.58 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bottomline Technologies.
Bottomline Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bottomline Technologies.
Bottomline Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.