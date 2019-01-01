QQQ
Range
56.53 - 56.64
Vol / Avg.
620.3K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.05 - 56.8
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bottomline Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bottomline Technologies's (EPAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting EPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.74% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)?

A

The stock price for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) is $56.58 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bottomline Technologies.

Q

When is Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) reporting earnings?

A

Bottomline Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bottomline Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) operate in?

A

Bottomline Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.