Eos Energy Enterprises
(NASDAQ:EOSE)
1.50
0.12[8.70%]
At close: May 27
1.54
0.0400[2.67%]
After Hours: 5:58PM EDT
Day High/Low1.4 - 1.56
52 Week High/Low1 - 21.8
Open / Close1.46 / 1.5
Float / Outstanding36.5M / 54.4M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 3.3M
Mkt Cap81.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.85
Total Float36.5M

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eos Energy Enterprises reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.850

Quarterly Revenue

$3.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 51.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.47 -0.20 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.57 -0.34 -1.04 -0.42
Revenue Estimate 3.37M 1.43M 2.75M 1.31M
Revenue Actual 3.10M 718.00K 612.00K 164.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Eos Energy Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) reporting earnings?
A

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.

Q
What were Eos Energy Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:EOSE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $164K, which missed the estimate of $1.3M.

