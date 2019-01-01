Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 51.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.47 -0.20 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.34 -1.04 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 3.37M 1.43M 2.75M 1.31M Revenue Actual 3.10M 718.00K 612.00K 164.00K

