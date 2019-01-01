Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 51.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.46
|-0.47
|-0.20
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.34
|-1.04
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|3.37M
|1.43M
|2.75M
|1.31M
|Revenue Actual
|3.10M
|718.00K
|612.00K
|164.00K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Eos Energy Enterprises using advanced sorting and filters.
Eos Energy Enterprises Questions & Answers
Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.
The Actual Revenue was $164K, which missed the estimate of $1.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.