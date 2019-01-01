ñol

Enphase Energy
(NASDAQ:ENPH)
188.95
10.17[5.69%]
At close: May 27
189.00
0.0500[0.03%]
After Hours: 7:27PM EDT
Day High/Low180.3 - 190.2
52 Week High/Low113.4 - 282.46
Open / Close180.72 / 188.95
Float / Outstanding101.6M / 135M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap25.5B
P/E161.5
50d Avg. Price178.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.39
Total Float101.6M

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enphase Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$441.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$441.3M

Earnings Recap

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enphase Energy beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $139.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.48 0.43 0.44
EPS Actual 0.73 0.60 0.53 0.56
Revenue Estimate 396.48M 343.15M 311.05M 292.04M
Revenue Actual 412.72M 351.52M 316.06M 301.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Enphase Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reporting earnings?
A

Enphase Energy (ENPH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $-0.07.

Q
What were Enphase Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $74.7M, which missed the estimate of $74.7M.

