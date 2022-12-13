Volkswagen, Italy's Enel Form JV To Boost High-Speed Charging

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY and Enel X Way, the Enel ENLAY Group's company dedicated to electric mobility, have launched their joint venture Ewiva.
- The JV will accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy and promote the development of a high-power charging (HPC) network across the country.
- The joint venture expects charging points in 500 locations by the end of 2023.
- It aims to reach 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025.
- Ewiva will operate more than 800 sites focused on city centers, suburban areas, and main roads used by commuters and tourists.
- The joint venture opened its first premium recharging station in Rome. The Rome station has 14 ultra-fast charging points each with up to 300 kW, all under a solar roof made of PV panels manufactured at Enel's 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily.
- "The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of e-cars," said Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $18.37 on the last check Tuesday.
