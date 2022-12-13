ñol

Volkswagen, Italy's Enel Form JV To Boost High-Speed Charging

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 13, 2022 11:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY and Enel X Way, the Enel ENLAY Group's company dedicated to electric mobility, have launched their joint venture Ewiva.
  • The JV will accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy and promote the development of a high-power charging (HPC) network across the country. 
  • The joint venture expects charging points in 500 locations by the end of 2023.
  • It aims to reach 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025.
  • Also Read: Volkswagen Stays Decision On Gigafactory In Eastern Europe Beyond 2022
  • Ewiva will operate more than 800 sites focused on city centers, suburban areas, and main roads used by commuters and tourists. 
  • The joint venture opened its first premium recharging station in Rome. The Rome station has 14 ultra-fast charging points each with up to 300 kW, all under a solar roof made of PV panels manufactured at Enel's 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily.
  • "The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of e-cars," said Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.
  • Also Read: Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $18.37 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

