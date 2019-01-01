|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enjoy Technology.
The latest price target for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ENJY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) is $2.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enjoy Technology.
Enjoy Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enjoy Technology.
Enjoy Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.