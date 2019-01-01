Enjoy Technology Inc is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. It has formed multi-year commercial relationships with some of the leading consumer brands to bring the products, service and subscriptions to the door directly in the comfort and convenience of homes. The company has pioneered a new retail experience which can do everything a traditional retail experience offers through its Mobile Stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.