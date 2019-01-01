QQQ
Range
2.9 - 2.99
Vol / Avg.
169K/239.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.69 - 12.16
Mkt Cap
346.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
119.6M
Outstanding
Enjoy Technology Inc is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. It has formed multi-year commercial relationships with some of the leading consumer brands to bring the products, service and subscriptions to the door directly in the comfort and convenience of homes. The company has pioneered a new retail experience which can do everything a traditional retail experience offers through its Mobile Stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Enjoy Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enjoy Technology (ENJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enjoy Technology's (ENJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enjoy Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Enjoy Technology (ENJY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ENJY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enjoy Technology (ENJY)?

A

The stock price for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) is $2.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Enjoy Technology (ENJY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enjoy Technology.

Q

When is Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) reporting earnings?

A

Enjoy Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Enjoy Technology (ENJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enjoy Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Enjoy Technology (ENJY) operate in?

A

Enjoy Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.