En Japan Inc is a Japanese company which provides online job information. It offers detailed market information, based on thorough interviews with each and every corporation listed. The services provided by the company includes the provision of working people' job information services, job change consulting services, temporary placement information services, and part-time job information services through Websites, as well as the stuff introduction and dispatching services. The firm also provides online recruitment information for students, as well as the support of recruiting activities for corporations and the provision of aptitude tests.