Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP), Quotes and News Summary

Eros Media World
(NYSE:EMWP)
2.98
-1.01[-25.31%]
Last update: 3:18PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.95 - 3.91
52 Week High/Low2.74 - 4.25
Open / Close3.81 / -
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 19M
Vol / Avg.249K / 405.6K
Mkt Cap56.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.53
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-69.7
Total Float16.8M

Eros Media World PLC is a film production and distribution company. It distributes its film content across multiplex chains and stand-alone theatres and broadcasts television content via tie-ups with channels such as ZEE TV and Star TV. The company also has a digital presence through its website; www.erosnow.com and an independent channel on Youtube. Geographically, it has a presence in India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the world. The company's primary revenue streams are derived from three channels: theatrical, television syndication and digital and ancillary.
Earnings

H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-14
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-06-24
REV

Eros Media World Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Eros Media World (EMWP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Eros Media World (NYSE: EMWP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Eros Media World's (EMWP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Eros Media World.

Q
What is the target price for Eros Media World (EMWP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Eros Media World

Q
Current Stock Price for Eros Media World (EMWP)?
A

The stock price for Eros Media World (NYSE: EMWP) is $2.98 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:18 PM UTC.

Q
Does Eros Media World (EMWP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eros Media World.

Q
When is Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) reporting earnings?
A

Eros Media World’s H1 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Q
Is Eros Media World (EMWP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Eros Media World.

Q
What sector and industry does Eros Media World (EMWP) operate in?
A

Eros Media World is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.