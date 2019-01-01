Eros Media World (OTC:EMWPF), Quotes and News Summary

Eros Media World PLC is a film production and distribution company. It distributes its film content across multiplex chains and stand-alone theatres and broadcasts television content via tie-ups with channels such as ZEE TV and Star TV. The company also has a digital presence through its website; www.erosnow.com and an independent channel on Youtube. Geographically, it has a presence in India, North America, Europe and the Rest of the world. The company's primary revenue streams are derived from three channels: theatrical, television syndication and digital and ancillary.