Range
8.91 - 9.43
Vol / Avg.
24.4K/58.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.97 - 29.69
Mkt Cap
241.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Eliem Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eliem Therapeutics's (ELYM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) was reported by Guggenheim on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ELYM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 251.65% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)?

A

The stock price for Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) is $9.1 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eliem Therapeutics.

Q

When is Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) reporting earnings?

A

Eliem Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eliem Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) operate in?

A

Eliem Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.