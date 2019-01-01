Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) was reported by Guggenheim on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ELYM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) was provided by Guggenheim, and Eliem Therapeutics downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eliem Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eliem Therapeutics was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) is trading at is $3.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
