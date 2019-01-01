QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in two segments: Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids, and also tops, bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.190 0.0900
REV703.020M711.724M8.704M

Callaway Golf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Callaway Golf (ELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Callaway Golf's (ELY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Callaway Golf (ELY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ELY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.09% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Callaway Golf (ELY)?

A

The stock price for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) is $22.28 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Callaway Golf (ELY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 26, 2020.

Q

When is Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) reporting earnings?

A

Callaway Golf’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Callaway Golf (ELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Callaway Golf.

Q

What sector and industry does Callaway Golf (ELY) operate in?

A

Callaway Golf is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.