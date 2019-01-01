Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in two segments: Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids, and also tops, bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.