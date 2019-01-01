QQQ
Range
0.49 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
3K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/6.29%
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
80.64
Open
0.51
P/E
12.84
EPS
-0.08
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
Elysee Development Corp is a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on publicly traded companies in the natural resource sector. The company's investment portfolio consists of equity investments in small to medium-sized public companies, with a focus on precious metals. Also, it includes investments in convertible debentures of mining companies that provide security of capital and regular income along with participation in the potential for capital appreciation.

Elysee Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elysee Development (ASXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elysee Development (OTCPK: ASXSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elysee Development's (ASXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elysee Development.

Q

What is the target price for Elysee Development (ASXSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elysee Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Elysee Development (ASXSF)?

A

The stock price for Elysee Development (OTCPK: ASXSF) is $0.4992 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elysee Development (ASXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elysee Development.

Q

When is Elysee Development (OTCPK:ASXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Elysee Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elysee Development (ASXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elysee Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Elysee Development (ASXSF) operate in?

A

Elysee Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.