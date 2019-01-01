Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Electro-Sensors Questions & Answers
When is Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) reporting earnings?
Electro-Sensors (ELSE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Electro-Sensors’s (NASDAQ:ELSE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
