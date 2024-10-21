Construction Partners, Lumen Technologies, Viad Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD rose sharply during Monday's session after the company issued FY25 revenue above estimates.

Also, Construction Partners announced it will acquire Asphalt Inc for a mix of cash $654 million in cash and 3 million in class A common stock

Construction Partners shares surged 11.1% to $83.00 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Ambipar Emergency Response AMBI gained 18.4% to $7.75.

gained 18.4% to $7.75. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc . NNE gained 16.1% to $23.67.

. gained 16.1% to $23.67. Viad Corp VVI climbed 16.5% to $41.69 after the company announced it entered into a deal to sell its GES business to Truelink Capital for $535 million.

climbed 16.5% to $41.69 after the company announced it entered into a deal to sell its GES business to Truelink Capital for $535 million. EHang Holdings Limited EH gained 13.6% to $18.75.

gained 13.6% to $18.75. AudioEye, Inc. AEYE jumped 12% to $28.57.

jumped 12% to $28.57. Galiano Gold Inc . GAU gained 11.2% to $1.6450.

. gained 11.2% to $1.6450. AppLovin Corporation APP rose 8.3% to $157.24.

rose 8.3% to $157.24. TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 7% to $5.61.

gained 7% to $5.61. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc . ELF surged 5.4% to $114.01. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained e.l.f. Beauty with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $240 to $175.

. surged 5.4% to $114.01. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained e.l.f. Beauty with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $240 to $175. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN gained 3.7% to $6.99 after the company announced it is partnering with Meta to significantly increase Meta’s network capacity and help drive its AI ambitions.

Now Read This: