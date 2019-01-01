Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting ELAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Elanco Animal Health maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Elanco Animal Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Elanco Animal Health was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $32.00. The current price Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) is trading at is $23.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
