On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) .

“They are doing everything right. I am so impressed with the way they've turned that company around,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Glen Santangelo, on Dec. 9, initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) is a “very good spec, ahead of another big offering in the rocket world next year. I think you can own in as your spec play,” Cramer said.

On Tuesday, Rocket Lab announced that its next Electron rocket launch has been moved forward significantly, underscoring its growing role in responsive space operations for government customers. The company disclosed that its next Electron launch will carry the STP-S30 mission titled “Don’t Be Such A Square,” for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

Cramer recommended selling Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) , calling it is a “yesteryear” stock and is a “no-go.”

As per the recent news, Lithium Americas will join the S&P/TSX Composite index effective before open on Dec. 22.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is “just ok,” Cramer said. “It's just not compelling enough to put your money into.”

On the earnings front, Daktronics, on Dec. 10, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The Mad Money host recommended buying M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) this morning, calling it a “very well-run” bank.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad, on Wednesday, maintained M&T Bank with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $220 to $230.

When asked about Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) , he said, “I'm going to have to take a pass.”

According to recent news, Ondas announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Roboteam Ltd.

Price Action:

Elanco shares fell 1.8% to settle at $22.08 on Wednesday.

Rocket Lab shares declined 2.8% to close at $53.96 on Wednesday.

Lithium Americas shares fell 3.6% to close at $4.61.

Daktronics shares declined 0.9% to settle at $19.02.

M&T Bank shares rose 1% to close at $206.12.

Ondas Holdings shares dipped 6.1% to settle at $7.60 on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock