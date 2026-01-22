Alphabet Company Logo On Screen
Alphabet To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities raised Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) price target from $250 to $260. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. Teradyne shares closed at $231.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) from $315 to $400. Raymond James analyst Josh Beck upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Alphabet shares closed at $328.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) price target from $24 to $30. Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $24.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) from $205 to $160. Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Datadog shares closed at $123.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities raised the price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:CALY) from $11 to $19. B. Riley Securities analyst Anna Glaessgen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Topgolf Callaway Brands shares closed at $15.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank increased Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) price target from $52 to $54. Deutsche Bank analyst Jan Koch downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Qiagen shares settled at $55.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG cut Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) price target from $18 to $13. BTIG analyst Sam Eiber maintained a Buy rating. Evolus closed at $4.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) price target from $615 to $700. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Teledyne shares closed at $621.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) from $320 to $350. Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained an Outperform rating. Marriott shares settled at $320.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. increased Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) price target from $26 to $38. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield maintained a Buy rating. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $26.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

