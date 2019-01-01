Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) was reported by Citigroup on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting EIGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 341.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) was provided by Citigroup, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $27.00. The current price Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) is trading at is $6.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.