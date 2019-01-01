VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) was reported by Roth Capital on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting EGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -51.98% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) was provided by Roth Capital, and VAALCO Energy downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VAALCO Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VAALCO Energy was filed on April 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VAALCO Energy (EGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price VAALCO Energy (EGY) is trading at is $8.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.