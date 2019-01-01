eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for eGain
The latest price target for eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) was reported by Needham on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting EGAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) was provided by Needham, and eGain maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of eGain, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for eGain was filed on May 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest eGain (EGAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $12.00. The current price eGain (EGAN) is trading at is $9.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
