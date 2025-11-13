Ardent Health, KinderCare Learning, Ibotta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings below estimates and lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance.

Ardent Health Partners reported quarterly losses of 17 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.577 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.547 billion.

Ardent Health shares dipped 30.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) shares dipped 24.4% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc . (NYSE:KLC) fell 19.3% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Ibotta Inc (NYSE:IBTA) dipped 17.5% to $27.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) fell 15.2% to $11.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $400 million private placement.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) dipped 14.1% to $2.92 in pre-market trading following mixed quarterly results.

Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 11.2% to $13.20 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) declined 9.9% to $13.61 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Alvotech SA (NASDAQ:ALVO) fell 8.5% to $5.12 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ:KDK) fell 7.8% to $7.37 in pre-market trading following quarterly loss.

SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) declined 4.3% to $270.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.

