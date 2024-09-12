Top 3 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Missing In September

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

eGain Corp EGAN

On Sept. 5, eGain reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. “As businesses invest in Gen AI at scale, our AI Knowledge Hub helps deliver trusted answers for customer service, reducing cost and improving experience,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “As a result, new logo wins and RFPs for AI Knowledge were up 50 percent in fiscal 2024, and we are investing into this growing market opportunity for AI Knowledge.” The company's stock fell around 26% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $4.81.

RSI Value: 25.80

25.80 EGAN Price Action: Shares of eGain fell 4.1% to close at $4.90 on Wednesday.

Shares of eGain fell 4.1% to close at $4.90 on Wednesday.

Five9 Inc FIVN

On Aug. 8, Five9 reported second-quarter 2024 results. Revenue was $252.1 million, beating the consensus of $245.2 million. Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO,said, "We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, achieving a key milestone with annual revenue run rate exceeding $1 billion, primarily driven by LTM enterprise subscription revenue growing 21% year-over-year." The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $26.60.

RSI Value: 26.38

26.38 FIVN Price Action: Shares of Five9 rose 1.3% to close at $27.33 on Wednesday.

Shares of Five9 rose 1.3% to close at $27.33 on Wednesday.

RingCentral Inc RNG

On Sept. 3, RingCentral announced that CFO Sonalee Parekh will resign. Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RingCentral, said, “On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I want to thank Sonalee for her many contributions to RingCentral, particularly improved profitability and free cash flow. She has been a trusted partner, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.” The company's shares fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $25.08.

RSI Value: 29.93

29.93 RNG Price Action: Shares of RingCentral rose 0.9% to close at $28.00 on Wednesday.

Shares of RingCentral rose 0.9% to close at $28.00 on Wednesday.

