Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$2.220
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Equifax Questions & Answers
When is Equifax (NYSE:EFX) reporting earnings?
Equifax (EFX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)?
The Actual EPS was $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.57.
What were Equifax’s (NYSE:EFX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $856.7M, which missed the estimate of $860.6M.
