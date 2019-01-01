electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for electroCore
electroCore Questions & Answers
The latest price target for electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.75 expecting ECOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 536.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and electroCore maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of electroCore, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for electroCore was filed on January 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest electroCore (ECOR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.75. The current price electroCore (ECOR) is trading at is $0.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
