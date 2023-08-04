DBV Technologies And 3 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 60 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

electroCore

The Trade: electroCore, Inc. ECOR CEO Daniel Goldberger acquired a total of 50,991 shares an average price of $4.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $221,811.

What's Happening: ElectroCore announced an $8.145 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placements priced at market under Nasdaq rules.

ElectroCore announced an $8.145 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placements priced at market under Nasdaq rules. What electroCore Does: electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology.

DBV Technologies

The Trade : DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT Director Daniel Soland acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $24,300.

What's Happening: DBV Technologies posted a narrower loss for the second quarter.

: DBV Technologies posted a narrower loss for the second quarter. What DBV Technologies Does: DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a novel technology platform called Viaskin.

Container Store Group

The Trade : The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS CEO and President Satish Malhotra acquired a total of 29,151 shares at an average price of $2.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $75,959. The company’s Director Robert E Jordan also purchased 10,000 shares.

What's Happening: Container Store reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

: Container Store reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. What Container Store Group Does: The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions.

