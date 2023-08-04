DBV Technologies And 3 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 60 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
electroCore
- The Trade: electroCore, Inc. ECOR CEO Daniel Goldberger acquired a total of 50,991 shares an average price of $4.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $221,811.
- What’s Happening: ElectroCore announced an $8.145 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placements priced at market under Nasdaq rules.
- What electroCore Does: electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology.
DBV Technologies
- The Trade: DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT Director Daniel Soland acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.62. The insider spent around $24,300.
- What’s Happening: DBV Technologies posted a narrower loss for the second quarter.
- What DBV Technologies Does: DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a novel technology platform called Viaskin.
Container Store Group
- The Trade: The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS CEO and President Satish Malhotra acquired a total of 29,151 shares at an average price of $2.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $75,959. The company’s Director Robert E Jordan also purchased 10,000 shares.
- What’s Happening: Container Store reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- What Container Store Group Does: The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions.
Check This Out: Top 5 Energy Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
CURO Group Holdings
- The Trade: CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO CEO Douglas Clark acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.68. The insider spent $33,676 to buy those shares. The company’s Director Heath Chadwick Faulkner also purchased 16,000 shares.
- What’s Happening: CURO Group posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What CURO Group Holdings Does: CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime, near-prime and prime consumers in portions of the U.S. and Canada.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.