Ennis (NYSE:EBF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ennis
The latest price target for Ennis (NYSE: EBF) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ennis (NYSE: EBF) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Ennis upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ennis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ennis was filed on July 18, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 18, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ennis (EBF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ennis (EBF) is trading at is $18.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
