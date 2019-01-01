ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
eBay
(NASDAQ:EBAY)
48.82
2.35[5.06%]
At close: May 27
49.02
0.2000[0.41%]
After Hours: 7:51PM EDT
Day High/Low47.05 - 48.83
52 Week High/Low43.28 - 81.19
Open / Close47.22 / 48.82
Float / Outstanding559.1M / 559.8M
Vol / Avg.8.7M / 7.4M
Mkt Cap27.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price52.26
Div / Yield0.88/1.80%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.28
Total Float559.1M

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

eBay reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$1.050

Quarterly Revenue

$2.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.5B

Earnings Recap

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eBay beat estimated earnings by 1.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was down $540.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eBay's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1 0.89 0.95 1.07
EPS Actual 1.05 0.90 0.99 1.09
Revenue Estimate 2.61B 2.46B 3.00B 2.97B
Revenue Actual 2.61B 2.50B 2.67B 3.02B

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1 0.89 0.95 1.07
EPS Actual 1.05 0.90 0.99 1.09
Revenue Estimate 2.61B 2.46B 3.00B 2.97B
Revenue Actual 2.61B 2.50B 2.67B 3.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

eBay management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.9 and $4.1 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of eBay using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

eBay Questions & Answers

Q
When is eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reporting earnings?
A

eBay (EBAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which hit the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were eBay’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.

