Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.920
Quarterly Revenue
$980.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$980.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Brinker International using advanced sorting and filters.
Brinker International Questions & Answers
When is Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reporting earnings?
Brinker International (EAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)?
The Actual EPS was $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.04.
What were Brinker International’s (NYSE:EAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $810.7M, which beat the estimate of $809.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.