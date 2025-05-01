5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points during the session. However, the index recorded losses for the third consecutive month as economic data began reflecting the impact of Trump tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell around 0.8% in April, while the Dow tumbled 3.2% for the period. The Nasdaq, however, gained 0.9% for the month.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Upgraded rating on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $38 to $43 on April 28. This analyst sees around 41% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT and boosted the price target from $640 to $670 on April 30. This analyst sees around 9% surge in the stock.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm: UBS

UBS Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Tripadvisor, Inc . TRIP and cut the price target from $18 to $15 on April 28. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Brinker International, Inc . EAT and cut the price target from $165 to $150 on April 30. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Mark Hughes

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 83%

: 83% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Brown & Brown, Inc . BRO and cut the price target from $138 to $130 on April 30. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

