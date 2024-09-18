No Sims 5? EA Focuses On Sims 4 Expansion, AI Projects, Margot Robbie Movie

Electronic Arts Inc EA is steering away from its traditional game release model, officially confirming that there will be no Sims 5.

Instead, the company is doubling down on The Sims 4, continuing to expand the game while introducing new projects within the franchise. EA revealed this shift during its Investor Day 2024 event, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.

EA's President of Entertainment and Technology, Laura Miele, made it clear that the company is “disrupting the sequel model” in favor of a more expansive vision.

"Traditionally, after every release we would replace one version with another, starting from scratch. Well, we are going to disrupt the sequel model. We are investing in a massive Sims platform," she said.

Project Rene And The Future Of The Sims Universe

While The Sims 5 has been scrapped, EA assured fans that the previously announced Project Rene is still in development, with a closed multiplayer test slated for this autumn. Though Project Rene had initially been speculated to be the next Sims installment, it's now positioned as part of what EA calls “The Sims universe.”

"The Sims 4 will be the foundation of our future growth strategy," Miele elaborated. "It will carry forward the tremendous engagement and volumes of content."

She also noted that EA would be updating the game’s core technology while continuing to release fresh and engaging content.

The Sims Movie In Development

Moreover, fans of The Sims will soon have more than just gameplay to look forward to. EA has officially confirmed that a film adaptation of The Sims is in the works, in partnership with Amazon.com Inc‘s AMZN Amazon MGM Studios.

Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, will produce the film, with Kate Herron, known for her work on Loki, set to direct.

EA's Vice President and General Manager of The Sims, Kate Gorman, promised that the film would provide an “authentic Sims experience.”

In an interview with Variety, Gorman said: “What we want is to have a truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release.”

“We wanted the right partners, and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want,” she added.

The movie will feature plenty of Easter eggs for longtime fans, including the recurring “Freezer Bunnies” and possibly a pool without a ladder. W

On the possibility of the movie being entirely in the game's fictional language, Simlish, Gorman responded positively to the idea, calling it "fun" and noting that it's "something we'll definitely talk about."

AI At The Core Of EA’s Future

In addition to expanding the Sims universe, EA also revealed its increasing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its game development process, Eurogamer reported.

CEO Andrew Wilson stated that AI is “the very core of our business,” noting that EA currently has over 100 “active novel AI projects” to support and streamline game development.

Wilson highlighted how AI is being used across three categories: efficiency, expansion, and transformation. The company aims to create deeper, more intelligent characters and storylines, while also using AI to enhance the player experience.

For example, The Sims' forthcoming central platform will use AI to allow players to search for in-game assets through photos rather than text, adding a layer of personalization to the gameplay.

