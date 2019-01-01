Eni (NYSE:E), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$2.040
Quarterly Revenue
$36B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.1B
Earnings History
Eni Questions & Answers
When is Eni (NYSE:E) reporting earnings?
Eni (E) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eni (NYSE:E)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Eni’s (NYSE:E) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
