May 15, 2025 10:42 AM 1 min read

Dynatrace Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dynatrace, Inc. DT posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued strong guidance on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to $445.17 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $434.78 million. Adjusted EPS was 33 cents, up from 30 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents.

Dynatrace expects revenue of $465.00 million-$470.00 million (analyst consensus $454.51 million). Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.38 (consensus estimate $0.35).

For 2026, Dynatrace expects revenue of $1.950 billion-$1.965 billion versus the analyst consensus of $1.940 billion. ARR is expected to be $1.975 billion-$1.990 billion. Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $1.56-$1.59 versus the consensus estimate of $1.54.

Dynatrace shares fell 1.6% to trade at $52.63 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dynatrace following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Dynatrace with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $62.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $55.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Dynatrace with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $63.
  • B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $64.

Considering buying DT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DT Logo
DTDynatrace Inc
$52.80-1.31%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.53
Growth
91.49
Quality
19.31
Value
14.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved