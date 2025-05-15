Dynatrace Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

Dynatrace, Inc. DT posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued strong guidance on Wednesday.
The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to $445.17 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $434.78 million. Adjusted EPS was 33 cents, up from 30 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents.
Dynatrace expects revenue of $465.00 million-$470.00 million (analyst consensus $454.51 million). Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.38 (consensus estimate $0.35).
For 2026, Dynatrace expects revenue of $1.950 billion-$1.965 billion versus the analyst consensus of $1.940 billion. ARR is expected to be $1.975 billion-$1.990 billion. Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $1.56-$1.59 versus the consensus estimate of $1.54.
Dynatrace shares fell 1.6% to trade at $52.63 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dynatrace following earnings announcement.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Dynatrace with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $62.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $55.
- BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Dynatrace with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $63.
- B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $64.
Considering buying DT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.