Dynatrace Delivers Double Beat, Raises The Bar For 2026

- Dynatrace Q4 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $445M, with EPS and ARR both beating estimates; margins and income also improved.
- Strong FY26 outlook boosts investor sentiment as Dynatrace raises guidance and continues buybacks.
Dynatrace, Inc DT reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.
The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to $445.17 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $434.78 million.
Adjusted EPS was $0.33, up from $0.30, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.30.
The stock price gained after the report.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by 15% Y/Y or 17% in constant currency. Revenues from Subscription rose 18% Y/Y to $423.57 million.
The adjusted operating margin expanded 100 bps to 26%, with operating income up 24% Y/Y to $117.89 million.
As of March-end, Dynatrace held $1.11 billion in cash and equivalents.
During the fourth quarter, Dynatrace repurchased 0.79 million shares for approximately $43 million under its $500 million share repurchase program.
Q1 Outlook: Dynatrace expects revenue of $465.00 million-$470.00 million (analyst consensus $454.51 million). Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.38 (consensus estimate $0.35).
2026 Outlook: Dynatrace expects revenue of $1.950 billion-$1.965 billion versus the analyst consensus of $1.940 billion. ARR is expected to be $1.975 billion-$1.990 billion.
Dynatrace expects adjusted EPS of $1.56-$1.59 versus the consensus estimate of $1.54.
Price Action: DT shares traded higher by 4.8% at $53.00 at last check Wednesday.
Photo: Shutterstock
