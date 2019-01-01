ñol

Dynatrace
(NYSE:DT)
38.23
0.63[1.68%]
At close: May 27
38.19
-0.0400[-0.10%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low36.93 - 38.47
52 Week High/Low29.41 - 80.13
Open / Close38 / 38.19
Float / Outstanding200.7M / 286.8M
Vol / Avg.4.4M / 3.3M
Mkt Cap11B
P/E212.17
50d Avg. Price40.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float199.9M

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dynatrace reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$252.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$252.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatrace beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $56.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.14
EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 0.16 0.15
Revenue Estimate 234.43M 220.61M 203.37M 191.81M
Revenue Actual 240.77M 226.35M 209.74M 196.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Dynatrace Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reporting earnings?
A

Dynatrace (DT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $122.5M, which beat the estimate of $120.9M.

