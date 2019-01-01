Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynatrace beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $56.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.18
|0.16
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|234.43M
|220.61M
|203.37M
|191.81M
|Revenue Actual
|240.77M
|226.35M
|209.74M
|196.50M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dynatrace using advanced sorting and filters.
Dynatrace Questions & Answers
Dynatrace (DT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
The Actual Revenue was $122.5M, which beat the estimate of $120.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.