Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Diversey Holdings Ltd provides high-performance cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene products for food safety and service, food and beverage plant operations, healthcare, floor care, housekeeping and room care, laundry, and hand care markets. In addition, it offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including food safety and application training and consulting, as well as auditing of hygiene and water management. It has two segments Institutional and Food & Beverage. The company generates maximum revenues from Europe followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Diversey Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversey Holdings (DSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversey Holdings's (DSEY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diversey Holdings (DSEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting DSEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.92% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversey Holdings (DSEY)?

A

The stock price for Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) is $9.53 last updated Today at 7:45:24 PM.

Q

Does Diversey Holdings (DSEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diversey Holdings.

Q

When is Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) reporting earnings?

A

Diversey Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Diversey Holdings (DSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversey Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversey Holdings (DSEY) operate in?

A

Diversey Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.