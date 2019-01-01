|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Diversey Holdings’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting DSEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.92% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY) is $9.53 last updated Today at 7:45:24 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Diversey Holdings.
Diversey Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Diversey Holdings.
Diversey Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.