Together with industry leader Nomura, Daiwa Securities is one of two large independent securities firms in Japan. Like Nomura, it competes with brokerage units of the megabanks and smaller independent firms in Japan, but unlike Nomura it does not have aspiration to compete globally with the major U.S. and European investment banks and focuses on Japan-related business only. Daiwa moved its global wholesale business to a joint venture with Sumitomo Bank in 1999, but the venture met only mixed success and Daiwa ultimately bought out Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's 40% interest in the venture in 2009 after SMFG opportunistically purchased Nikko Securities (now SMBC Nikko, a rival of Daiwa) from Citigroup.

Daiwa Securities Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK: DSECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daiwa Securities Group's (DSECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiwa Securities Group.

Q

What is the target price for Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiwa Securities Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF)?

A

The stock price for Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK: DSECF) is $6.18 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Group.

Q

When is Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK:DSECF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiwa Securities Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiwa Securities Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiwa Securities Group (DSECF) operate in?

A

Daiwa Securities Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.