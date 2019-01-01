QQQ
Range
9.9 - 9.91
Vol / Avg.
10.2K/61K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.75
Mkt Cap
216.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.9
P/E
-
EPS
0.57
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Duddell Street Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duddell Street Acq (DSAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duddell Street Acq (NASDAQ: DSAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duddell Street Acq's (DSAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duddell Street Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Duddell Street Acq (DSAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duddell Street Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Duddell Street Acq (DSAC)?

A

The stock price for Duddell Street Acq (NASDAQ: DSAC) is $9.915 last updated Today at 6:44:55 PM.

Q

Does Duddell Street Acq (DSAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duddell Street Acq.

Q

When is Duddell Street Acq (NASDAQ:DSAC) reporting earnings?

A

Duddell Street Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duddell Street Acq (DSAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duddell Street Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Duddell Street Acq (DSAC) operate in?

A

Duddell Street Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.