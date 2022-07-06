Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2022

Upgrades

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Rocket Companies Inc RKT was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Rocket Companies showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.27. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Companies closed at $8.05.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA from In-Line to Outperform. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned $1.63 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.59. At the end of the last trading period, Enanta Pharmaceuticals closed at $52.68.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.91 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sabre Corp SABR was changed from Underperform to Buy. Sabre earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.52. Sabre closed at $6.38 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sempra Energy SRE, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Sempra Energy showed an EPS of $2.91, compared to $2.95 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $173.28 and a 52-week-low of $119.56. Sempra Energy closed at $146.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Mercer International Inc MERC from Neutral to Outperform. Mercer Intl earned $1.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mercer Intl shows a 52-week-high of $17.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.39.

For Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Centennial Resource Dev closed at $5.49 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Callon Petroleum Co CPE was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Callon Petroleum had an EPS of $3.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of Callon Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $66.48 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.89.

Downgrades

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for HCA Healthcare Inc HCA was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, HCA Healthcare had an EPS of $4.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.14. The current stock performance of HCA Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $279.02 and a 52-week-low of $165.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.58.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Alexco Resource Corp AXU from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Alexco Resource showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Alexco Resource closed at $0.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Evolution Petroleum Corp EPM from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Evolution Petroleum had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Evolution Petroleum closed at $5.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Kornit Digital showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kornit Digital shows a 52-week-high of $181.38 and a 52-week-low of $29.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.56.

For McCormick & Co Inc MKC, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. McCormick & Co earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.35 and a 52-week-low of $77.85. McCormick & Co closed at $84.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP from Positive to Neutral. For the first quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. The current stock performance of Union Pacific shows a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.17.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Moelis & Co MC was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Moelis & Co had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $37.16. Moelis & Co closed at $40.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grocery Outlet Holding shows a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.10.

For Universal Health Services Inc UHS, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Universal Health Services showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $98.89. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Health Services closed at $104.90.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Coinbase Global Inc COIN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Coinbase Global had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.41.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for VMware Inc VMW was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.83 and a 52-week-low of $91.53. At the end of the last trading period, VMware closed at $114.03.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for SAP SE SAP from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, SAP showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SAP shows a 52-week-high of $151.48 and a 52-week-low of $87.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.16.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc CLR was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Continental Resources earned $2.65 in the first quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.40. Continental Resources closed at $64.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Kornit Digital had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Kornit Digital shows a 52-week-high of $181.38 and a 52-week-low of $29.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.56.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Littelfuse Inc LFUS from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Littelfuse showed an EPS of $4.99, compared to $2.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.84 and a 52-week-low of $223.31. At the end of the last trading period, Littelfuse closed at $250.88.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc GOL from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Gol Intelligent Airlines earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. At the end of the last trading period, Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $3.18.

For Azul SA AZUL, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Azul showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Azul shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.84.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for RingCentral Inc RNG from Buy to Hold. RingCentral earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $315.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.53. RingCentral closed at $61.33 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Earthstone Energy Inc ESTE from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Earthstone Energy showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.46.

For Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $7.74, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $133.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.14.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc EOG was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $4.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. EOG Resources closed at $104.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duddell Street Acquisition Corp DSAC. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Duddell Street Acq. The current stock performance of Duddell Street Acq shows a 52-week-high of $9.98 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.96.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM with a Buy rating. The price target for Howmet Aerospace is set to $41.00. In the first quarter, Howmet Aerospace showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.66 and a 52-week-low of $27.41. At the end of the last trading period, Howmet Aerospace closed at $31.10.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aclarion Inc ACON with a Buy rating. The price target for Aclarion is set to $3.00. For the first quarter, Aclarion had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. At the end of the last trading period, Aclarion closed at $0.89.

With a Buy rating, CL King initiated coverage on Materion Corp MTRN. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Materion. For the first quarter, Materion had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.92. At the end of the last trading period, Materion closed at $70.77.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO with a Buy rating. The price target for Indonesia Energy Corp is set to $11.00. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $86.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. At the end of the last trading period, Indonesia Energy Corp closed at $6.03.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Canaan Inc CAN. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Canaan. In the first quarter, Canaan showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Canaan closed at $3.46 at the end of the last trading period.

New Street Research initiated coverage on Inter & Co Inc INTR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Inter & Co is set to $4.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Inter & Co closed at $3.02.

For POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT, William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the first quarter, POINT Biopharma Global showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.72 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. At the end of the last trading period, POINT Biopharma Global closed at $7.78.

For Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc FUSN, William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Fusion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.46.

Needham initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp DH with a Buy rating. The price target for Definitive Healthcare is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of Definitive Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $50.30 and a 52-week-low of $14.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.66.

With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portman Ridge Finance Corp PTMN. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Portman Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. At the end of the last trading period, Portman Ridge Finance closed at $23.52.

For Boston Scientific Corp BSX, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Boston Scientific earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Boston Scientific closed at $37.76 at the end of the last trading period.

For Teleflex Inc TFX, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Teleflex earned $2.88 in the first quarter, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teleflex shows a 52-week-high of $428.36 and a 52-week-low of $244.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.25.

For Abbott Laboratories ABT, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. For the first quarter, Abbott Laboratories had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.60 and a 52-week-low of $101.24. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $109.30.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC MDT with an Underperform rating. Medtronic earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $86.95. Medtronic closed at $90.49 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Avid Technology Inc AVID with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avid Technology is set to $33.00. Avid Technology earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.83. At the end of the last trading period, Avid Technology closed at $26.32.

See all analyst ratings initiations.