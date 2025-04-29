Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Slides On Steep Revenue, Earnings Miss In Q1

Daqo New Energy Corp DQ shares fell 13.2% to $12.85 during Tuesday’s session after the solar-grade polysilicon producer reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results, signaling possible industry struggles.

What To Know: The company posted an adjusted net loss of 80 cents per ADS, wider than analyst expectations of a 69 cent loss. Revenue dropped 70% year-over-year to $123.9 million, missing the $182.1 million consensus. The sharp decline was driven by lower sales volumes and weak pricing, amid persistent overcapacity and muted demand in the solar PV market.

Gross margin plunged to -65.8% from +17.4% a year ago, with a gross loss of $81.5 million. Polysilicon average selling prices dropped to $4.37/kg, below both production and cash costs. Despite losses, Daqo’s balance sheet shows $2.15 billion in liquid assets and no financial debt.

CEO Xiang Xu said the company ran at 33% capacity to manage inventory and mitigate low prices. Looking ahead, Daqo expects second-quarter polysilicon output of 25,000–28,000 MT. Management remains confident in long-term prospects, citing cost leadership, new technologies and China’s push for solar expansion.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DQ has a 52-week high of $30.85 and a 52-week low of $12.40.