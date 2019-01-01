Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) was reported by Jefferies on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $139.10 expecting DQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) was provided by Jefferies, and Daqo New Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Daqo New Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Daqo New Energy was filed on October 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Daqo New Energy (DQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $146.50 to $139.10. The current price Daqo New Energy (DQ) is trading at is $64.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.