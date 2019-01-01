Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$74.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$70M
Earnings History
Domo Questions & Answers
When is Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) reporting earnings?
Domo (DOMO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.44, which beat the estimate of $-3.95.
What were Domo’s (NASDAQ:DOMO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $34.3M, which beat the estimate of $32M.
