Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dole using advanced sorting and filters.
Dole Questions & Answers
When is Dole (NYSE:DOLE) reporting earnings?
Dole (DOLE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dole (NYSE:DOLE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.60.
What were Dole’s (NYSE:DOLE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.