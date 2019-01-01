Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dole
Dole Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dole (NYSE: DOLE) was reported by BMO Capital on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting DOLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.87% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dole (NYSE: DOLE) was provided by BMO Capital, and Dole maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dole, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dole was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dole (DOLE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $14.00. The current price Dole (DOLE) is trading at is $10.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
