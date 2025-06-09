US Stocks Likely To Open On A Mixed Note After S&P 500 Scales 6,000-Mark: 'Whole Globe Is In A Bull Market'

U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday after closing higher on Friday. Futures of major benchmark indices were mixed in premarket.

The S&P 500 scaled the 6,000 points mark on Friday as Tesla Inc. TSLA rebounded after tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump cooled down after a public spat on Thursday.

Friday’s jobs report also saw the economy adding 139,000 jobs versus the expectation of 130,000 in May, cheering the equities.

The investors will be on the lookout for May’s inflation print, which will be announced later this week on Wednesday.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.48% and the two-year bond was at 4.01%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping the current interest rates unchanged in its June meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.12% S&P 500 0.11% Nasdaq 100 -0.01% Russell 2000 0.76%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were mixed in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 0.11% at $599.78, while the QQQ declined 0.0038% to $529.90, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session:

All sectors on the S&P 500 closed positively on Friday, led by significant gains in consumer discretionary, energy, and communication services stocks.

However, not all individual companies fared as well. ABM Industries Inc. ABM shares dropped over 9% after the company released its second-quarter results, and DocuSign Inc. DOCU stock plunged 19% following its first-quarter earnings report.

This market reaction followed the release of upbeat jobs data: nonfarm payrolls increased, surpassing the consensus expectation in May.

Additionally, average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% in May, marking the strongest monthly increase since January and exceeding the anticipated 0.3%. The U.S. unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2% for May.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 1.20% 19,529.95 S&P 500 1.03% 6,000.36 Dow Jones 1.05% 42,762.87 Russell 2000 1.66% 2,132.25

Insights From Analysts:

After Friday’s rally, Ryan Detrick took to X and listed the global markets that hit new all-time highs last week.

He said, “When the US gets to new highs, it really shouldn’t be a surprise, as the whole globe is in a bull market.”

He also reshared a post highlighting the strength of retail investor participation in the month of May.

The J.P. Morgan data highlighted in the post shows that retail investors bought $23 billion worth of securities in May, which was $17 billion less than March and April, but it aligned with the average monthly net imbalance for the year of $25 billion.

Despite a slowdown in retail buying in May, Detrick underscored the resilience of retail investors.

“Retail kept buying in May, even as most on Wall Street told them not to at the start of the month,” he said.

Brock Weimer, the investment strategist at Edward Jones, highlighted that the S&P 500 is set to post earnings growth of nearly 13% in the first quarter, marking the third double-digit earnings growth in the past four quarters.

While earnings estimates have been revised lower for the quarters ahead, full-year estimates are still calling for earnings growth of around 9% for the S&P 500.

“In our view, single-digit earnings growth is attainable in 2025, given the resilient economic backdrop, which should offer support to equity markets amid the uncertain policy environment,” he said.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep an eye on this week:

On Monday, April’s wholesale inventories data will be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, May’s NFIB optimism index data will be out by 6:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, May’s headline and core consumer price index data will be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

May’s monthly U.S. federal budget data will be announced by 2:00 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, the initial jobless claims data for the week ended June 7 and the headline and core producer price index data for May will be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the preliminary consumer sentiment data for June will be announced at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. MPAA jumped 4.45% in premarket on Monday as analysts expect it to report quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $190.70 million, before the opening bell.

jumped 4.45% in premarket on Monday as analysts expect it to report quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $190.70 million, before the opening bell. Graham Corp. GHM gained 4.86% ahead of its earnings, which are supposed to be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $55.67 million.

gained 4.86% ahead of its earnings, which are supposed to be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $55.67 million. Children’s Place Inc. PLCE dropped 22.89% after posting weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday. The company reported quarterly losses of $1.52 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 51 cents per share.

dropped 22.89% after posting weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday. The company reported quarterly losses of $1.52 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 51 cents per share. IonQ Inc. IONQ rose 3.46% after announcing an agreement to acquire Oxford Ionics.

rose 3.46% after announcing an agreement to acquire Oxford Ionics. CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. CERO tumbled 15.01% after issuing additional preferred stock shares to institutional investors for ip to $8 million.

tumbled 15.01% after issuing additional preferred stock shares to institutional investors for ip to $8 million. IN8bio Inc. INAB slumped 14.63% after announcing a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective June 5, 2025.

slumped 14.63% after announcing a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective June 5, 2025. Davis Commodities Ltd. DTCK dropped 15.47% after securing approval for a $30 million fundraising plan, with a strategic focus on establishing Bitcoin BTC/USD reserves.

dropped 15.47% after securing approval for a $30 million fundraising plan, with a strategic focus on establishing reserves. Silo Pharma Inc. SILO slipped 14.73% after announcing an approval for the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

slipped 14.73% after announcing an approval for the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Opendoor Technologies OPEN plunged 13.58% after filing a preliminary proxy statement seeking shareholder approval for a potential reverse stock split at its Special Meeting on July 28.

Commodities, Gold, And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.03% to hover around $64.60 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.33% to hover around $3,321.09 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,500.33 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was lower by 0.35% at the 98.8460 level.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday except Australia's ASX 200 index. Japan's Nikkei 225, India's S&P BSE Sensex, South Korea's Kospi, China’s CSI 300, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices rose. European markets were mixed in early trade.

