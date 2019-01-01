CloudMD Software (OTC:DOCRF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CloudMD Software
CloudMD Software Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CloudMD Software (OTCQX: DOCRF) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting DOCRF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1188.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CloudMD Software (OTCQX: DOCRF) was provided by Stephens & Co., and CloudMD Software initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CloudMD Software, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CloudMD Software was filed on July 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CloudMD Software (DOCRF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price CloudMD Software (DOCRF) is trading at is $0.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
