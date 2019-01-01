Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting DOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.32% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Physicians Realty Trust maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Physicians Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Physicians Realty Trust was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $19.00. The current price Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is trading at is $18.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
