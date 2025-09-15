This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the rating for BP p.l.c. BP from Neutral to Outperform. BP shares closed at $33.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $36. Upbound Group shares closed at $25.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgraded Healthpeak Properties DOC from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $20 price target. Healthpeak Properties shares closed at $30.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded the rating for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. RH from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $255 to $220. RH shares closed at $18.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

National Bank Financial Inc analyst Richard Tse upgraded Open Text Corporation OTEX from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $34 to $45. Open Text shares closed at $35.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

