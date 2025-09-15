This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the rating for BP p.l.c. BP from Neutral to Outperform. BP shares closed at $33.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $36. Upbound Group shares closed at $25.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgraded Healthpeak Properties DOC from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $20 price target. Healthpeak Properties shares closed at $30.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded the rating for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. RH from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $255 to $220. RH shares closed at $18.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- National Bank Financial Inc analyst Richard Tse upgraded Open Text Corporation OTEX from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $34 to $45. Open Text shares closed at $35.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
