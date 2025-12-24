Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC)

On Dec. 16, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $21 to $17. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $15.71.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 DOC Price Action: Shares of Healthpeak Properties fell 1.6% to close at $15.78 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 12.03 Momentum score with Value at 63.42.

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI)

On Dec. 12, First Tenant notified the company that it is terminating the AICA. The company's stock fell around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $8.02.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 FRMI Price Action: Shares of Fermi fell 7.1% to close at $8.25 on Tuesday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in FRMI stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

On Dec. 4, Keybanc analyst Todd M. Thomas downgraded Kilroy Realty from Overweight to Sector Weight. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.07.

RSI Value: 23.9

23.9 KRC Price Action: Shares of Kilroy Realty fell 1.3% to close at $37.55 on Tuesday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in KRC shares.

