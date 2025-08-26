The S&P 500 Index has been around since 1957 and is one of the most used stock market indexes in the U.S., tracking overall market returns and market health.

Over the last 10 years, the S&P 500 Index is up over 200%. While many of the stocks in the index have increased in value over the past 10 years, a recent report highlights 22 stocks that have declined over that time.

S&P 500 Losers

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500 Index, launched 32 years ago. It remains one of the oldest ETFs and a top ETF by assets under management.

The ETF has returned 233.7% over the last 10 years, offering strong annualized returns for investors who purchased the broad market ETF.

A tweet from Bespoke Investment Group highlights that 22 of the stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Index have negative total returns over the past 10 years.

Here are the 22 stocks in the S&P 500 that have a negative total return over the past 10 years, with a look at what sector the stock falls into and the return listed below:

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA : consumer staples, -14.2%

: consumer staples, -14.2% Viatris Inc VTRS : health care, -12.5%

: health care, -12.5% PG&E PCG : utilities, -10.3%

: utilities, -10.3% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH : consumer discretionary, -7.5%

: consumer discretionary, -7.5% Biogen Inc BIIB : health care, -6.0%

: health care, -6.0% The Kraft Heinz Company KHC : consumer staples, -4.8%

: consumer staples, -4.8% Schlumberger SLB : energy, -4.2%

: energy, -4.2% Mohawk Industries MHK : consumer discretionary, -3.4%

: consumer discretionary, -3.4% APA Corporation APA : energy, -3.4%

: energy, -3.4% Carnival Corporation CCL : consumer discretionary, -2.7%

: consumer discretionary, -2.7% Baxter International BAX : health care, -2.5%

: health care, -2.5% Haliburton Company HAL : energy, -2.2%

: energy, -2.2% International Flavors & Fragrances IFF : materials, -2.1%

: materials, -2.1% Incyte Corporation INCY : health care, -1.8%

: health care, -1.8% Conagra Brands CAG : consumer staples, -1.3%

: consumer staples, -1.3% Healthpeak Properties DOC : real estate, -1.1%

: real estate, -1.1% Brown-Forman Inc BF BF : consumer staples, -0.6%

: consumer staples, -0.6% BXP Inc BXP : real estate, -0.5%

: real estate, -0.5% CVS Health Corporation CVS : health care, -0.4%

: health care, -0.4% Centene Corporation CNC : health care, -0.4%

: health care, -0.4% Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY : energy, -0.3%

: energy, -0.3% The Campbell's Company CPB : consumer staples, -0.2%

Read Also: S&P 500 Hits 16th All-Time High: Experts Say ‘Wall of Worry’ Can’t Stop Bulls As Jobs Strength, Fed Bets Drive Rally

Walgreens Leads Loser Pack, But Not For Long

Bespoke’s 10-year list of losers is timely. Interactive Brokers will soon replace Walgreens Boots Alliance in the S&P 500 Index on Aug. 28.

The exit from the S&P 500 Index follows Walgreens ‘ removal from the most well-known and widely tracked U.S. stock market indexes.

Walgreens was kicked out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in February 2024, after being replaced by Amazon.com Inc. Walgreens would have been the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year, with shares down 63.2% if it were in the index the whole year.

Walgreens was also previously removed from the Nasdaq 100 in July 2024, replaced by Super Micro Computer Inc.

August Turnaround

The tweet from Bespoke Investment Group wasn't just used to illustrate the losers of the past 10 years, but also to show the August performance of the S&P 500 and its components.

Of the 22 stocks mentioned above, 19 had positive returns in August at the time of the report, with only Norwegian Cruise Lines, Haliburton, and International Flavors down for the month.

Seven of the 22 stocks have a double-digit gain in August, helping to get the stocks closer to a positive 10-year total return.

The list also shows that some industries have been hit harder over the past 10 years than others, with health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and energy listed most often among the sectors of the 22 stocks.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock