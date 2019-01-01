NOW (NYSE:DNOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NOW beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NOW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.02
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.05
|0
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|426.10M
|422.80M
|385.16M
|335.02M
|Revenue Actual
|432.00M
|439.00M
|400.00M
|361.00M
Earnings History
NOW Questions & Answers
