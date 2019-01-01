NOW (NYSE:DNOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NOW beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NOW's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 -0.02 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 426.10M 422.80M 385.16M 335.02M Revenue Actual 432.00M 439.00M 400.00M 361.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.